The investigation into the case of the double infanticide committed by Chiara Petrolini continues. More bones found in the garden of horrors: they would belong to the first newborn killed

The outcry over the case of Chiara Petrolinithe 21-year-old from Traversetolo accused of double infanticide.

Chiara Petrolini risks life in prison

A young life completely turned upside down in a matter of weeks. A life that continued amid lies, omissions and horrible acts unbeknownst to anyone. Chiara Petrolini is currently in prison, awaiting questioning next Thursday.

More bones found in the garden of horrors

What lies ahead for the only suspect in the double infanticide, Chiara Petrolini, is a long and complex trial, based on extremely serious accusations.

The discovery by the Carabinieri RIS of other bones in the garden where the 21-year-old buried her children. Last September 17, in fact, the military took them away after yet another inspection carried out.

It is hypothesized that these bones may belong to the first newborn killedor rather the one born last year. Surely, they represent a further useful element for the investigators in order to understand even better what really happened over the course of this year and a half in the villa in Traversetolo.

Another important element to analyze is certainly that represented by the scissors used by the girl to cut the umbilical cord of the last newborn, who later bled to death.

Looking for possible accomplices by Chiara Petrolini

Meanwhile, the Parma Prosecutor’s Office is proceeding with the investigations, aimed in particular at discovering if one or more possible accomplices may have helped Chiara Petrolini in committing the double infanticide.

At the moment, there are no concrete clues about anyone in particular: the investigators are focusing on Chiara’s circle of acquaintances, including her family and her boyfriend.

investigations into the Chiara Petrolini case continue

What does the suspect risk?

Although the accusation will be formalized only at the end of the ongoing investigations, the hypotheses regarding the extent of the sentence that will be inflicted on the 21-year-old are very serious.

We are talking about premeditated murder aggravated by ancestry, concealment of a corpse and suppression of a corpse (regarding the second newborn found). If all were confirmed, the resulting sentence would belife imprisonment.