Fossilized remains of the lung of a fish that grew as large as a great white shark, and the largest of its kind never found, they have been discovered by chance.

The new discovery made by scientists at the University of Portsmouth is a kind of so-called coelacanths that still swim in the seas, surviving the extinction that killed the dinosaurs.

The discovery was purely fortuitous. Professor David Martill, a paleontologist at the University’s School of Environment, Geography and Geosciences, was asked to identify a large bone in a private London collection.

A constructed image of Coelacanth (Wikimedia).

The collector had bought the specimen thinking that the bone might have been part of the skull of a pterodactyl. Professor Martill was surprised to find that it was not actually a single bone, but was made up of many thin bone plates.

He said: “The thin bony plates were arranged like a barrel, but with the staves rotating instead of top to bottom. Only one animal has such a structure and that is the coelacanth; we had found a bony lung of this remarkable and looking fish strange.

“The collector was very disappointed that he did not have a pterosaur skull, but my colleagues and I were excited because coelacanth had never been found in the phosphate deposits of Morocco, and this example was absolutely huge! “

A fish made in the shape of a coelacanth (AFP).

Professor Martill teamed up with prominent Brazilian paleontologist Paulo Brito, from Rio de Janeiro State University, to identify the fossil. Brito has studied coelacanths for over 20 years and is an expert on their lungs, and he was amazed by the size of this new specimen.

The fossil had been embedded in a block of phosphate, covered with plaster and covered with a layer of lacquer, which had turned the bones brown. It was found next to a pterodactyl that proves it lived in the Cretaceous era, 66 million years ago.

The private owner offered to cut the remains of the bone lung from the slab and hand it over to the team for free. They then had to remove the coating and further expose the bones using specialized equipment, which included dental tools and fine brushes.

The bones of a pterodactyl reassembled (Wikipedia).

Professor Martill and his colleagues were able to determine that they had found a surprisingly large coelacanth due to the abnormal size of the lung. They figured I could have had five meters long, substantially larger than the rare and threatened modern coelacanths, which only grow to a maximum length of two meters.

“We only had one lung, albeit massive, so our conclusions required some pretty complex calculations. It was surprising to deduce that this particular fish was huge, well over the length of a standing paddle board and probably the largest coelacanth ever discovered“he explained.

That’s how pterodactyls would have been.

Coelacanth fish first appeared (evolved) 400 million years ago, 200 million years before the first dinosaurs. It was long believed to be extinct, but in 1938 a live coelacanth was found versus South Africa.

The fossil is now being returned to Morocco, where it will be added to the collections of the Geology Department of the Hassan II University of Casablanca. The research is published in Cretaceous Research.

Europa Press.

