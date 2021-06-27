Secret documents from the UK Defense Ministry addressing the possible reaction of Russia to the passage of a British destroyer off Crimea were found this week by a citizen at a bus stop of England, has revealed this Sunday the BBC.

Said person, which he found in Kent (south-eastern England) about 50 pages of sensitive material, including emails and PowerPoint presentations, contacted the public broadcaster and has chosen to remain anonymous.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense stated that one of its workers had previously reported the loss of documents and considered “inappropriate” make more comments about.

Among the information contained in the papers are details about the passage of the British destroyer HMS Defender through the waters off the Crimean peninsula that this week raised the tension between London and Moscow (AFP).

An employee lost them

Among the information contained in the papers are details about the passage of the British destroyer HMS Defender by the waters off the Crimean peninsula that this week raised the tension between London and Moscow.

The Russian Navy assures that fired warning shots after the British ship did not react to calls to withdraw.

The United Kingdom denied that version and assured that its ship carried out “an innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters, in accordance with international law” and did not hear any warning salvo.



They found the secret military documents at a bus stop. This is the Defender docked in Georgia (AP).

The documents that have emerged suggest, however, that London already counted on Russia could respond aggressively to the raid of the destroyer.

Operation “Op Ditroite”

The operation, dubbed “Op Ditroite”, was approached last Monday by senior Defense officials who were expecting a “welcome party” by the Russian forces.

“Having gone from a defensive activity to an operational activity, it is highly probable that interactions with the RFN (Russian Navy) and the VKS (Air Force) will become more frequent and assertive,” warns one of the documents.



About 50 pages of secret documents from the UK Defense Ministry were found at a stop in Kent (south-east England) (AFP).

The papers found at a bus stop also address military plans in Afghanistan, some of whose details the BBC has not disclosed to protect the safety of British personnel in that country.

Among other issues, the possibility of maintaining the United Kingdom’s military presence in Afghanistan once the US-led NATO mission has ended is being analyzed.

EFE Agency.

Look also

Look also

GML