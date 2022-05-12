Gen. Escobedo.- On the morning of Tuesday, May 10, personnel from the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office (FGJNL) conducted another search inside the Nueva Castilla motel at the request of Mario Escobar Salazar, Father of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa, who announced that new cameras were found that could give clues.

It was through a video published with the name “Advances May 11, 2022 Mario Escobar Dad of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldua”, on his YouTube channel “Mario Escobar”, where he said that he already asked the Prosecutor’s Office to review the recordings that could be related to the disappearance and death of his daughter.

“There is still a lot of information, more cameras were found, I already requested today, a few moments ago, to check the ones inside the motel areas,” said Debanhi Escobar’s father.

In the same material, he added that made an appearance during the analysis of the FGJNL in the room marked with number 174 of the Nueva Castilla motelwhich he personally requested when considering that it could contain evidence.

Mario Escobar stated that both in the room and in its parking lot, specialized procedures were used to detect blood or some other substance possibly related to what happened to his daughter.

“My wife and I requested that one of the rooms, 174, be verified,” he clarified that they made the request because that number circulated on social networks as alleged evidence of the Debanhi case.

It should be remembered that the Nueva Castilla motel published a video on its TikTok that was posted privately along with all the content of the account a few hours later. In it, you can see a tour of some particular areas of the property. Social networks considered that it could be related to the 18-year-old girl at the time of her death.

