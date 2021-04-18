During the raids in the last hours the justice and the police of Santiago del Estero they found more stolen animals in fields of the senator and former governor of Tucumán, José Alperovich, who belong to the firms San Eugenio SA, El Tránsito SA and El 38 SA

After finding 400 cattle in the week “La Galesa”, located in Pozo Hondo, now 399 more animals were discovered in another establishment in Alperovich in the Bandera Bajada area, north of the province of Santiago, on the edge of the Chaco.

Also during the week, 231 cattle capitalized by the Adblick livestock fund had been detected in the field of the Agrolam firm. In total, lThe affected firms recover 1,030 cattle from the 3,500 cows that they reported missing.

They found 400 stolen cattle in “La Galesa”, a field owned by José Alperovich in Santiago del Estero.

The affected companies highlighted in a statement the “striking impunity with which individuals and societies have acted, that in the previous months they did not hesitate to hide the irregular possession of the property of our property and that when they were surprised by the action of the justice they have appealed to the strategy of victimization “.

The history of “cattle theft of the century” It began on January 30 of last year, when the complainant firms began to send cattle from their fields located in Chaco, Formosa and Corrientes to the Oleos del Centro establishments, led by Luis Magliano, located in the Santiago towns of Weisburd and Campo. Rooster for rearing and fattening. In total, there were 3,530 cattle valued at approximately 150 million pesos.

At the end of 2020, a pandemic in between, the affected firms realized the lack of animals when they went to remove them and made the corresponding police report. Thus, for this reason, Magliano, who was a fugitive for 10 days, and Damián Manzaneli, who was the administrator of the denounced camp, are already detained.

Once Magliano was imprisoned, who was also president of the Rural Society of Jesús María, the raids began in different fields to recover the stolen property.

The first was “La Galesa”, an establishment located in Pozo Hondo that belongs to the senator and former governor of Tucumán, José Alperovich, who also has a cause for sexual abuse. There they have so far found 400 animals that belonged to the complaining firms.

At the time, Daniel Alperovich, son of the politician and managing partner of “La Galesa”, had said that “we had a commercial relationship with Magliano and he paid us a debt, with cattle. All documented and registered by Senasa. We were evidently scammed. The prosecutor that is carrying out the case told us that presumably these cattle were not owned by Magliano, “he said.

There are already more than 1,000 animals recovered and that were transferred to Corrientes.

The spokesman explained that “the animals are in judicial deposit until it is determined who their owners are,” and assured that they are “collecting all the documentation to bring to justice and make the criminal complaint against Magliano for fraud.”

Later, the Santiago justice raided a field in Quimilí corresponding to the Agrolam company. So far, they have found 231 animals. And for this reason, they arrested Juan Pablo Miretti, director of Agrolam and former president of the Rural Society of Quimilí.

In this sense, from Agrolam they issued a statement informing that from Tuesday 13 to Saturday 17, the justice of the Province of Santiago del Estero carried out a control and verification procedure on 2,170 head of cattle owned by Adblick that entered through a capitalization contract with all the legal documentation required for this type of operation, resulting in the interdiction of 243 head of cattle. “This situation was publicly acknowledged by Adblick in an official statement,” they said, detaching themselves from the problem. .

“It should also be noted that the remaining 6,382 heads present in the establishment that are not linked to the contract with the firm Adblick and that are owned by other capitalizers and Agrolam were subsequently verified. No head belonging to the firm was found. damaged, “they acknowledged.

And now, the news was 399 more animals were discovered in another establishment in Alperovich, who was also recently denounced for sexual abuse.

The intention of the denounced firms is to be able to locate and recover the largest number of cattle so it is expected that the raids in other fields will continue. Thus, they will promote the corresponding criminal and civil actions against those who are finally involved by justice in the maneuver. “Faced with the irregularities detected and elements brought together in the case, there is no third-party owner of good faith,” they said.