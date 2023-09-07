In these last hours a new important news has arrived on Francesca De Andrè, the showgirl and heir to Cristiano, wanted to update all her followers on her health conditions. In August she was hospitalized due to a health problem.

The young ex gieffina wanted to tell us what she is experiencing and also about the delicate intervention to which the doctors subjected her. They had to take them off one or two of yours from Fallopios. In his social media post he wrote:

Here I am back! As usual, if I disappear something unexpected and that has messed up my life a bit, it happened to me…and that’s it! I was not well, I felt that something was wrong. I have prescriptions prescribed by my doctor and I book the necessary analyzes and visits. It was Friday. I went to the ultrasound appointment and it turned out that they found some “masses” which immediately resulted in having to be removed as soon as possible, to also verify their nature with a subsequent biopsy examination.

Let’s start from the assumption that I was at the San Jacopo di Pistoia hospital, where they were super professional, but I was at least an hour away from any support person, Puka, my dog, I had left her just for the time of the visit to a friend of mine, suitcases in the hotel…etc. in short, I had to go back to Milan by force. I signed out against all the doctors’ advice, took the car, and went to get Puka, the bare essentials, and left for Milan.

In her message, the showgirl wanted to inform everyone of the masses that the doctors found her and her current health condition. In fact, in concluding the post he wrote:

What can I say, they told me to stay still in bed eh… but as soon as I woke up from the anesthesia I stood up and if I have to be honest I wanted a cigarette 🤦🏽 ♀️🤫 I’m still waiting for the results of some tests, Benign or malignant ? But you know what?