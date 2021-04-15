It all happened 100,000 years ago. At that time, the 36 members of a family of neanderthals they stepped on the sand from a beach in what is now southern Spain.

Now, a group of researchers headed by Eduardo Mayoral, paleontologist from the University of Huelva, Andalusia, analyzed those incredible footsteps and published the results in the journal Scientific Reports.

Amazing discovery

In June 2020, two biologists discovered the footprints in the Matalascañas beach, in the Doñana national park, after a period of intense storms and high tides.

First, the experts saw traces of fossilized animals. Some of them had been made a long time ago by large animals, such as deer or wild boar, Mayoral explained to Livescience.com.

However, it was only two months later that the team examined the find in detail that they uncovered the neanderthal footprints.

“We found some areas where several small footprints appeared grouped in a chaotic arrangement“, detailed the paleontologist.

And he added that the footprints “could indicate an area of ​​passage of very young individuals, as if they were playing or hanging around the shore from the nearby flooded area. “

The researchers believe that when the Neanderthals left their footprints, the surface that is now exposed was water cover.

“Probably the water It would not be sweet, but something salty, since evidence of sea salt crystals (halite) has been found on the surface where the footprints are found, “he told the media.

The oldest footprints in Europe



In total, the specialists counted 87 footprints that belong to 36 Neanderthals and date back to the period of the Upper Pleistocene (about 106,000 years ago).

Researchers suppose it could be the oldest traces of Neanderthals found in Europe, reports the RT site.

The size and distribution of the marks indicates that they would have been made by a group of people who were related each.

They found 87 footprints that belonged to 36 Neanderthals. Photo. LiveScience

In total, there are 11 footprints of boys or girls along with 25 of adults (5 female, 14 male and 6 individuals of unidentified sex). Most adults should be between 1.3 and 1.5 meters tall.

Among them, however, stand out four footprints which point out that the height of their “owners” was much higher and passed the 1.8 meter.

The little ones played, the older ones hunted



But what the experts were most interested in are the two smallest footprints, about 14 centimeters long, which they believe were made by a boy of about 6 years.

They are among several tracks clustered chaotically in some areas, possibly because the neanderthal children were playing in the sand near the water, Mayoral said.

The rest of the marks are located on the edge of the flooded area, although the individuals who left the tracks they did not enter the water completely.

“This could involve a hunting strategy which consisted of stalking animals in the water [como] aquatic birds or small carnivores “, highlights the study.

The location could also provide clues that Neanderthals were fishing or they were looking for seafood, since in other ancient sites there was similar evidence.

The finding of these footprints is “a unquestionable proof of existence of these hominids in the south of the Iberian Peninsula and, specifically, in Andalusia“concluded the expert.