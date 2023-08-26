Federico Dossena was with his dog Kelly when he was struck by a sudden illness: the animal watched over his body

Federico Dossena, a 57-year-old manager from Milan, lost his life while he was on the paths of Val Rendena. He was struck by a sudden illness.

He was in the company of hers Kelly dog, who remained next to his lifeless body for long hours. She had to protect him, waiting for him to wake up. They were walking the paths of Trentino Alto Adige together, when her human father Federico Dossena died slumped to the groundhit by a sudden illness. Upon the arrival of the rescuers, Kelly began to growl, not allowing anyone to get close to her owner. She would protect him from those strangers who wanted to take him away. They were forced to sedate herin order to recover the lifeless body of the 57-year-old manager.

Were some hikers to raise the alarm to the emergency number. They had seen an unconscious man on the ground, but they had not been able to get close to see if he was still alive, because their dog he growled aggressively.

Who was Federico Dossena

Federico Dossena had moved about a year ago Polpenazze del Gardain the province of Brescia.

He worked as manager and general manager of a company called Ecopneus, which deals in tyres. His colleagues wanted to remember him with a moving post, praising the person he had always shown himself to be, a always happy hard worker to direct your projects:

Federico Dossena was general manager of Ecopneus from 1 July 2021. He was able to gather authority, experience and began to build its future, even in difficult years for the sector. He has been able to enter this world, working hard, motivating and involving the whole structure, of which he has always recognized the great value and dedication.

The manager’s disappearance shocked the entire community, which rallied to the pain of his family. There were also many thoughts for Kelly, faithful to the last. The dog watched over her father’s lifeless body, protecting him with all of herself.