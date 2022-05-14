Are you ready to know the story of Perry who moved everyone? The dog was abandoned with a ticket that told something about that poor old dog who could not walk. A heartbreaking story that has left a bad taste in the mouth of many people, is struck by a truly incomprehensible gesture.

Photo source from Facebook by Susie Schond-Salvage



Perry is the name that the volunteers gave to the abandoned dog because it is old and no longer able to move on its own. Whoever left him behind wanted to tell his story in a note. The owner then left the dog near the shelter of the New York association Wanderer’s Rest Humane Association.

The volunteers immediately brought him in and read his story and then decided, moved by his events, to share that information on social. The note stated that Perry was over 10 years old and could no longer walk alone.

The owner dragged the dog to the shelter and then left it there. The volunteers were speechless at the way that poor dog was treated, who just needed love and peace of mind in what will be the last years of his life.

The refuge has decided to tell the Perry’s story on social media to remind every person who came across his photos that this is not the way to treat hairy people who are sick, in difficulty or simply elderly. Really cruel treatment.

Photo source from Facebook by Susie Schond-Salvage

The dog was not only abandoned without a minimum of compassionbut also had many infections and diseases caused by tick infestations. Plus it was dirty and full of parasites.

Photo source from Pixabay

Thanks to the care of the volunteers, Perry is now better and is walking again. He is recovering slowly and at least now he is happy and loved.