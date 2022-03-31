Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- A mother was found guilty of aggravated and qualified homicide in Chihuahua, after causing the death of his three-year-old daughter, he had given her a clonazepam pill for him to stop crying.

The death of the three-year-old minor occurred in November 2020, at which time the woman identified as Yeraldy Daevely “N”, was arrested by the authorities for the alleged murder of her three-year-old daughter, this being March when she was found guilty.

According to the inquiries made by the authorities in the case brought by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crimes for Reasons of Gender and the Family, the woman gave her a pill of clonazepam to her three-year-old daughter, as she would not stop cryingmedicine that had also been taken by the woman.

When the security authorities arrived at the home where the accused Yeraldy Daevely “N” and her daughter were, they realized that the woman was intoxicated while the girl’s body was already lifeless, she also had blood stains on her nose .

According to the forensic examination carried out on the corpse, the three-year-old minor died due to aspiration of blood remains as a consequence of having ingested the clonazepam pill.

According to the Secretary of Public Security of Ciudad Juárez, Yeraldy would have ingested and given the medicine to her daughter to feel relief after the abandonment of her husband.

It is worth mentioning that the drug known as clonazepam is an anxiolytic and sedative drug that acts on the central nervous system; It causes mood changes and is indicated to control certain types of seizures and to relieve panic attacks.

The accused was arrested by elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) a few days after the crime on November 20, 2020, where an arrest warrant was executed and criminal proceedings began against her for the murder of her daughter.

It was last March 28 when the woman’s guilt was pronounced, however this Thursday 31, Yeraldy will face a hearing where a sentence will be imposed which will serve in the Women’s Social Reintegration Center.