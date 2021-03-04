Two 20-year-olds, who were intensely wanted since Tuesday in the Buenos Aires town of San Antonio de Areco, were found dead after colliding with his motorcycle against a concrete block and falling into a hole in a section under construction of Route 8, at kilometer 116.

Bernardo Luis María Pastorino Florio and Ramiro Blanes left on Tuesday and said they were going fishing, but never returned, so an intense search operation began that included firefighters, Rural and Community Police and trained dogs.

The two young men were found dead on Wednesday night on National Route 8, a few meters from the so-called “Camino del Chorizo”, in a sector under construction of that route.

Bernardo Pastorino Florio died after having an accident on a motorcycle with his friend Ramiro Blanes in San Antonio de Areco.

The sources specified that the young people took that section of the road under construction that did not have lighting, there was only a detour sign and they collided with a concrete palisade.

The place of the accident is a road that is not authorized for circulation because they are rebuilding the Arroyo Gómez Bridge to be able to cross, there is only a concrete block and a hole in the middle.

Ramiro Blanes, 20, one of the young men found dead in San Antonio de Areco.

The young people traveled through this area at night, surely they wanted to deviate to take a parallel road but they found a bridge that was not finished, fell into the void and died.

Regarding what could have caused the accident, in statements to the local press, the Secretary of Security Ramón Ojeda explained that, although we have to wait for the expertise, “these guys they were traveling in the unauthorized lane and they found the route cut and the bridge under construction and unfinished“.

In the Municipality of San Antonio de Areco they decreed a day of mourning and suspended all activities scheduled for this Thursday.

