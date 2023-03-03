two corpses They were found hanging from a tree yesterday morning, very close to the El Tesoro dam, in the community of Los Nogales, belonging to Jerez, Zacatecas.

The victims were hung on yellow ropes, one of them was wearing a yellow jacket and the other a black sweatshirt.

Both had visible traces of torture.

The discovery was made by people who were driving on the Jerez-Fresnillo federal highway during the morning, for which they alerted the authorities through the emergency number.

Dozens of elements of the Army and state police arrived at the point to cordon off the area.

Later, experts from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) came to collect the evidence, lift the bodies and transfer them to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo).

So far the identity of the deceased is unknown.

MUNICIPALITY, PURSUED IN VIOLENCE

The dispute between the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel has led to a series of events violent, as disappearances and multiple homicides, which caused the cancellation of the Spring Fair, which was scheduled in Jerez for early April.

Jerezada was also cancelled, a festivity that before the pandemic was celebrated for 50 consecutive years, at the request of collateral victims of the violence.