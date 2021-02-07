24 hours after knowing the death of the soccer player from Godoy Cruz Santiago “Morro” García, another tragedy struck Argentine sports. Alan Calabrese, a 22-year-old rugby club player Pampas deer, was found lifeless in his house in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Mataderos. The main hypothesis is that it was a suicide.

Before dying, Calabrese wrote a letter on Instagram in which he confessed that he felt a “tremendous depression” and that he had made the decision to take his own life.

“I always tried to put the best face and the best wave to everything, because I did not want anything to turn me off but unfortunately today I could not take it anymore and I decided to turn off, close my eyes and say goodbye,” said the rugby player of the Buenos Aires club, a forerunner in promote sexual diversity in this sport.

