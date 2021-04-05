The fatality shook a building in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo this Monday when a woman was found dead in the elevator shaft of the 17-story housing complex on the avenue. Santa Fe to 3600.

According to police sources, personnel from the Fire Brigade and from the Neighborhood Police Station 14 A of the City Police approached the place due to the fall of a person in the shaft of the two elevators of the building, one general and one bearing.

Upon arriving at the place, they found in the second basement the body of a woman no vital signs, which was caught between the dampers of the braking system.

There was also a personal presence from the SAME, which confirmed the death of the woman.

Firefighters from the Palermo detachment cut off the power to the elevators and found failures in the door on the tenth floor, from where the victim had fallen.

Anomalies were also found in the doors of the general elevator of the building, for which both were disabled. The victim was a 47-year-old woman who I worked as a domestic worker from one of the departments.

The National Prosecutor’s Office in Criminal and Correctional Matters Number 7 intervenes, in charge of the doctor Cuñarro, Doctor’s secretary Damilano.

AFG