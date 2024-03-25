In accordance with CBS Newsthe Michigan Shipwreck Research Association Explorers They found the remains of the steamboat 110 meters deep Milwaukeewhich sank in 1886 after hitting another ship.

The discovery was possible thanks to The investigators looked for the news of the accident that was published in the newspapers of that time, in addition to a study of water currents. According to Neel Zoss, a member of the MSRA board of directors, after just two days of searching, the man detected the revealing image on side scan sonar.

To To locate the sunken ship, experts used side-scan sonar and then inspected the wreck. with a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The ship Milwaukee sank after colliding with another ship. Photo:Michigan Shipwreck Research Association

The clues that led to identifying the remains of the sunken ship in the United States



According to information on the Facebook profile of the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association, in 1883 lumberman Lyman Gates Mason of Muskegon purchased the Milwaukee for exclusive use and transport your company's wood to Chicago. The ship was modified to meet the needs of her new tasks, but There were no photographs providing details of how it was transformed.

When it was registered to the logger, documents indicate it had a deck, suggesting it had been converted, but there was nothing to provide any details to help identify the wreck. It was like this Newspaper accounts of the sinking provided the clues experts needed to locate and identify the wreck.

These news items described how, late in the afternoon of July 9, 1868, the Milwaukee departed after unloading a cargo of lumber and sailed back to Muskegon. Another ship left that point for Chicago with a full load of lumber on her deck.

The water was calm, but there was smoke on the lake due to the wildfires in Wisconsin. Both ships were sailing on such a precise course that around midnight They were heading straight towards each other.

The navigation rules stated that the two ships had to slow down, turn to the right to avoid a collision and each one was to blow his steam whistle to signal his change of course.

However, according to the official source, the old superstition that bad things happen in threes would haunt the captains of both ships that night. No one slowed down because visibility was generally good.but suddenly a thick fog blinded them.

He hickox crashed into the side of the Milwaukee. The captain sounded a distress signal to draw the attention of the ship that had rammed him and ordered the bombs to be turned on.

Several people escaped in the lifeboats and encountered the Hickox. Another steamboat, the City of New Yorkarrived, in response to the call for help, and together with the hickox they tied up the Milwaukee with ropes to try to keep the damaged boat afloat. However, his efforts failed. Almost two hours after the collision, the stern of the Milwaukee It sank below the surface and the boat went to the bottom of the lake.