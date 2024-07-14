Juarez City.- The body of a person was found wrapped in blankets lying on the streets of the Azteca neighborhood.

The “bulk” was found by neighbors on Cachalquies and Toltecas streets, behind the Gema industrial park.

The body was wrapped in a red blanket and the feet were sticking out; the person was wearing jeans and black tennis shoes. The person was not identified.

This is the second murder this Saturday and the 41st intentional homicide of this month.