In the middle of the Mojave Desert National Reserve, a few miles from the ghost town cruise (in California, USA), an enigmatic rusty metal structure in the shape of a megaphone is found, which remains embedded on two rocks, reports RT.

The object is composed of two metal pieces in the shape of a cone, It is 2.4 meters long and has a kind of cross inside. Doubts about how it got to the desert, how it was placed there, and what it is for are now growing minute after minute.

Of course many already speak of extraterrestrial origin, others that it is an X that marks the location of a great treasure and the less fanciful speak of a kind of mermaid or alert system.

Many already speak of extraterrestrial origin, others that it is an X that marks the location of a great treasure (The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company).

Because it has cross-shaped metal strips inside it, others believe it to be a scope or viewing device of some kind. Others claim it is a tool that pinpoints the location of a California cave system that stretches for hundreds of miles.

The truth is that it is in a place surrounded by miles and miles of nothing. No roads, no cities, no human beings.

“My best guess is that it was placed there more than 80 years ago“said Eric Edwards, founder of CampsitePhotos, who visited the place. “It has some similarities to an ancient mermaid.”

He added: “During the 1940s and 1950s, secret and remote areas of the Mojave Desert were held chemical weapons tests, so a siren was probably used if there was a mishap, “he says RT.

The truth is that it is in a place surrounded by miles and miles of nothing. Neither roads, nor cities, nor human beings (Youtube).

But Sarah Robey, a history professor at Idaho State University, flatly denies that theory: “Cold War sirens had rectangular mouths and World War II air raid sirens didn’t look like that either, even the ones that were more cylindrical “, assured the specialist to the portal How Stuff Works.

Think it could be a measuring instrument, for example, to detect long-range shock waves, although you have your doubts.

The Mojave Desert is the driest in the United States and is hundreds and hundreds of miles without human life (AP).

Military exercises and tests have been conducted in the Mojave Desert since 1859. Today there are still four large military installations in operation.

For now, Edwards gives the location of the place in case any adventurer wants to go there: “Take an ATV and drive across the Mojave River, then on dirt and sand roads. From Highway 15, take the Afton Canyon exit and head east to the camp. From there, continue another 24 kilometers east through the canyon and follow the railroad tracks. Turn right onto Crucero Road for a few kilometers and then start looking for it at the top of a small hill. At the location, it can be helpful to have the exact coordinates of the object (35.0056 degrees N, 116.1963 degrees W). “

Look also



Look also



GML