Surely if you find the Opportunity to enjoy a free night in a hotel abroad you will want to take advantage of it. However, before accepting, pay attention to the fine print because It may end up being part of a social experiment or a work of art, as two TikTokers shared who visited Ibiza, Spain.

Ibiza is a trendy city that offers multiple tourist attractions that include beautiful landscapes and luxury areas, which is why the idea of ​​being able to stay for free, an opportunity offered by the Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel.

However, there is a little trick, and that is that This offer is only for the most daring guests, because The room is located right in the main hall and its walls are made of glass. From her TikTok account, @aprettycoolhoteltour, Margaret and Corey Bienert shared their experience staying in a room which is made entirely of glass and, they said, they were not prepared to experience such a situation.

Although at first it seemed like a very fun idea that they didn’t hesitate to try, in reality they enjoyed their stay very little because, they said, The hotel was not very clear about the conditions in the room and what staying there would entail. beyond the fact that anyone in the place could observe them. And the lights never go out, not even at night, so they did not have a proper rest and were on permanent display for others.

Besides, Since it is located in the hotel lobby, there is constant movement around the room. In the video, you can see staff cleaning the floors, guests checking in at the reception desk, and curious people generally taking photos of the couple.

The room is also not soundproofed, so you can hear all the time the noises from outside which included music, voices and in general the hustle and bustle that any hotel has. What’s more, they said that While they were trying to sleep, other guests knocked on the glass, waking them up.

Despite He described it as one of the strangest nights of his life.Margaret said the experience was worth it.

The hotel in Ibiza that has a transparent room for free accommodation

The reason why the Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel has a promotion of free accommodation in a room with transparent walls It is a place dedicated to art.

Those who are willing to live the experience should know that the intention of the same is for them to be part of a kind of artistic staging. Therefore They must be ready to be displayed to anyone who comes to the place.

And for those who expressed their doubts on social media regarding the activities that could or could not be carried out in said transparent room, the content creators assured that they were not given any rules and that, in fact, It is an adults-only hotel.