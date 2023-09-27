The human remains left by alleged members of organized crime in the middle of a public street in different parts of the Mexican city of Monterrey, state of Nuevo León, north of the country, they correspond to at least 12 people, the state Attorney General’s Office stated this Tuesday.

“Of the seven events of discovery of human remains in different parts of the metropolitan area (of Monterrey), At the cutoff at 7:23 p.m., 12 cephalic regions have been counted”, reported the FGJNL in an information sheet.

In the first instance, state authorities indicated that the abandoned remains belonged to seven people, in addition to five packages with human remains found in the streets of the second most populated city in Mexico and the largest in the north of the country.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Nuevo Leónbordering the United States, reported the appearance of the bodies, which correspond to male bodies.

Given the events, The Government of Nuevo León organized an urgent security meeting, after which the Secretary of State Security, Gerardo Palacios Pámanes, attributed the events to a “purge” within a criminal group.

“What we shared and visualized was a purge within an organized crime group that has its main residence in Tamaulipas (neighboring state),” he indicated. Pámanes Palaces.

The official stressed that apparently The events are linked to “disloyalty” within the same group.either. In the same meeting, the acting state prosecutor, Pedro Arce, established that they will ask the municipalities to provide the material from the surveillance cameras in the areas of the findings for the investigations of the events.

“Municipalities will be asked to share the videos with us so that experts in the matter can analyze the precise moments in which the bodies were left,” he shared.

In an interview with the media, the deputy prosecutor of the Public Ministry, Luis Enrique Orozco, stated that the first report of the events was received at 6:45 a.m. (12:45 GMT) and the last before 8:45 (14:45 GMT).

“There is relative coherence in the distribution of these remains, so the possibility could be assumed that they had traced a route to deposit the remains,” he explained. He also acknowledged that such bloody events had not been seen in Nuevo León for a long time, when the federal government declared the so-called “war on drug trafficking.”

He added that at least in the last five years there is no record of acts in this number. “In the bloodiest time 10 or 12 years ago there were similar acts, in this volume I don’t remember in the recent past,” he commented.

The municipalities where the events were recorded are San Nicolás, Juárez, Apodaca, García, Santa Catarina and Monterrey.



The Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office warned that the information corresponding to the number of bodies is preliminary because the work and investigations are still ongoing.

In recent months, The level of violence by organized crime groups has worsened in Nuevo León, which ranks tenth in absolute homicides in the country, registering 842 in the first eight months of 2023, when Mexico in general reported more than 20,000.

