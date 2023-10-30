Jurgen KloppLiverpool coach, assured that the circumstances in which his team had to face Nottingham Forest are “the most difficult” he has experienced, after the news of the kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s parents.

(Urgent: Luis Díaz’s father is still in Colombia, 230 elite commandos are trying to rescue him).

“The best thing we could do is win the game for our brother”said

Klopp after Liverpool beat Forest 3-0 in the Premier League. Díaz, who learned on Saturday night that his parents had been kidnapped in Colombia – although his mother was later freed -, dropped out late in the call for Sunday’s game.

And Klopp, who from day one of the guajiro at Liverpool, once again expressed his support. On this occasion, with a heartfelt message.

(You can read: Who won in the municipality where the parents of player Luis Díaz were kidnapped?).

‘They fought for him’: Jurgen Klopp, after kidnapping Luis Díaz’s father

“We have played this match in the most difficult circumstances I have ever experienced. After more than 1,000 games, you think you’ve experienced it all. But this is not about us,” Klopp said at the outset.

“We all pray that they are well. The only thing we can do is fight for our brother and that is what his teammates did. They fought for him“added the German.

(Keep reading: Luis Díaz: they summon a march for the release of his kidnapped father).

After the first goal of the match, the scorer, Diogo Jota, showed the public a Luis Díaz shirt, in tribute to the Colombian.

“Luis was with us at the concentration hotel and then he had to go home. He was going to play and since he had to go, I played, that’s why I showed his shirt, to show that we are with him and that we hope that everything will be fine.” solve”, stated the Portuguese.

More news

EFE