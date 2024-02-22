The actor and businessman Roberto Palazuelos was formally reported to the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City for the crimes of procedural fraud and dispossession of property of a land in Tulum, Quintana Roo.

The above is reported in various media and Lizbeth Romano is the complainant, who makes public that supposedly Roberto Palazuelos lied to take over the space where his hotel and restaurant were located.

In front of the judge, Roberto Palazuelos would have maintained that her company was the owner of the land, the same woman also maintains that, according to data from the Delegation of the National Agrarian Registry in Quintana Roo, What the actor says is a lie.

Roberto Palazuelos, 57-year-old Mexican actor and businessman. Instagram photo

Lizbeth Romano formally denounced Roberto Palazuelos before the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City for the crimes of procedural fraud and dispossession committed, in his grievance over a piece of land in Tulum that the soap opera actor such as 'Mañana es para siempre' had illegally taken over, and which has been exploited as a hotel and restaurant.

The complaint mentions that Roberto Palazuelos deceived Mrs. Lizbeth Romano, also to the Judge of Mexico City, as he would have made his company Unión Zamática SA de CV appear as the agrarian owner of the land.

Roberto Palazuelos has serious problems, since the National Agrarian Registry determines that this is false and that it is not true that said company is the owner of the land.

The Delegation of the National Agrarian Registry in Quintana Roo reports that, after investigation, no record of Roberto Palazuelos Badeoux with some current quality in the NCPE José María Pino Suárez agrarian nucleus, municipalities of Tulum, State of Quintana Roo.

It also transcends that Lizbeth Romano, the complainant, has been threatened by Roberto Palazuelos, That is why he has already requested protection measures from the corresponding authority, because he fears that an attempt will be made on his life or that of his loved ones.

