Immense joy for one of the most loved young couples in Italy, the one formed by the actress Beatrice Arnera and the web star and comedian Andrea Pisani. After months of anxious waiting, the two became parents for their first time. As they have always done, they also decided to make this beautiful announcement with sympathy. The words of the two new parents on social media.

Credit: andreapanpers – Instagram

Anyone who finds themselves 'shaking' reels on Instagram you will have, at least once, come across one of the many videos that this young, beautiful and very nice couple has published in recent years. They are Beatrice Arnera and Andrea Pisani.

She, Beatrice, is an actress born in 1995 in Acqui Terme, Piedmont, who approached the world of music and entertainment in general thanks to her mother, the opera singer Silvia Gavarotti. She recently appeared in the series Netflix 'I hate Christmas' and in fiction Rai 'One step from heaven'.

He, Andrea, is a comedian, famous for being part of the duo PanPerswhich made its debut on the stages of the well-known programs Zelig and Colorado in 2008, and then also became an actor, starring in several comedy films in recent years.

I am together for about three years, Andrea and Beatrice, and a few months ago with a nice video they announced to the social world that they would soon become three from two. That video was followed by others, always with a comic theme. Like that of gender reveal party, in which the soon-to-be new father kicked a ball from which white powder came out and Beatrice rejoiced in discovering that her baby was “fluid”. “As long as it's healthy,” they wrote in the caption.

In reality it was one little girl, who came into the world today. Her mother and father are over the moon, but to announce her birth they kept the comic line this time too. In the photo posted you can read a sheet about which Beatrice wrote: