They forget 15 thousand euros in a bakery, the saleswoman returns them

A couple of Dutch tourists forgot a backpack containing an envelope containing 15,000 euros, which was returned to them thanks to a saleswoman who tracked them down.

This is what happened two days in Imperia. To tell the story is the 19th centuryaccording to which the two tourists forgot a backpack containing their mobile phone, wallet and envelope with cash in the shop.

And it was thanks to the cell phone that the saleswoman was able to track down the couple, returning what the two tourists had forgotten in the Leone di Taggia panic.

“The couple had recently been in the shop, bought bread and sweets. I realized they had left the backpack, I opened it to find out who it belonged to” said the saleswoman.

The woman then said that inside the backpack there was a cell phone, a purse and an envelope with money that she did not open.

Thanks to the cell phone, which belonged to the woman, the saleswoman found her husband’s number and was able to contact the couple who later returned to the shop.

“The two arrived immediately, they thanked me, saying they will often return to the bakery. They opened the envelope with us, inside there were 15 thousand euros” added the saleswoman.

So no cash reward. “That’s fine with me, the important thing is to have immediately returned the forgotten backpack to the owners. I didn’t know how much money was in the envelope, I didn’t look at it, they opened it when they got back; there could be any number that my behavior would not change.

Contacted by the newspaper, the two tourists said: “Yesterday we took a tour of Taggia and we came across a bakery in the main square where a nice and kind saleswoman patiently illustrated the typical products to us, telling us their story, also indicating what be able to visit and tell us about the origins of the feasts of San Benedetto and Maddalena. Then we left. After half an hour a phone call came, informing us that we had left the backpack in the shop. We want to publicly thank this honest and kind lady, we will definitely go back to that bakery”.