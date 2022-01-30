Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A increase of 2 pesos per kilogram of tortilla The industrialists of this product in Los Mochis foresee for the next few days.

“Each industrialist is adjusting the prices of a kilo of tortilla according to costs, in the case of those of us who still have raw material for the next 15 days, because we are still going to put up with the price of 19 pesos per kilo, but those who are buying daily, because they have to increase because costs continue to rise,” said Lorenzo Garza Gastélum.

Increase in supplies

The industrialist and former secretary of the Organization of the State Federation of Dough and Tortilla Industrialists and former president of the Union of Tortilla Manufacturers and Nixtamal Millers of the Municipality of Ahome, said that the increase that will occur in the price of tortilla It is due precisely to the increase in the main inputs, such as flour, which has tripled, and gas, which has increased 22 percent from June of last year to date.

“The average of kilo of tortillas in Los Mochis is 19 pesosone of the cheapest prices in almost the entire Republic, because in the case of Sonora the average price right now is 24 pesos per kilo, here in Los Mochis the average price should increase to 21 pesos per kiloaccording to the increase in flour.

He added that the flour mills are buying a ton of corn for 5,000 pesos, and they are selling tortilla manufacturers for 14,000 pesos a ton of flour.

“Almost triple the cost of the raw material, an excessive price for the flour, and that is where Profeco should watch that the flour mills are not excessive profits because they are a monopoly and they agree and set a very high price. excessive to the flours”.

Justification. The industrialists will raise the price of the tortilla by two pesos due to the increase in the prices of inputs. Photo: Javier Padilla/ Debate

He added that a fair price would be 10,000 pesos per ton of flour, and the industrialists would not have to raise the price of tortillas.

For this to be achieved, he stated that there would have to be an agreement between the flour mills and the state and federal government.

He stressed that the flour mills have already announced that the ton of flour will rise again.