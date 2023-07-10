He National Metereological Service (SMN) shared the weather forecast in Queretaro for the start of the week July 09 to 12noting that during these days there will be intervals of showers.

Since, since Sunday afternoon, Tropical wave 11 interacts with areas of low pressure, helping the development of a cyclone that will generate rain in various areas of the country, including central Mexico.

Therefore, during Sunday afternoon, intervals of showers of 5 to 25 mm are expected in some regions of the state, as well as maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C.

For him Monday It is expected that continue the rains due to the displacement of the tropical wave over the south and center of Mexico, in interaction with a low pressure channel extended over the west of the national territory.

For Querétaro, specifically, it forecast intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains from 25 to 50 mm and maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C.

As of Tuesday and Wednesday, the chances of rain in Querétaro, presenting only intervals of showers.

However, during these forecast days high temperatures will still be recorded, reaching up to 30 to 35 °C.

Specifically, for the capital, the State Water Commission (CEAQ) reported that from this Sunday to Wednesday, Querétaro has a 40% to 60% chance of rain.