A pioneering sentence declares that the cessation of the activity was null and void and not inadmissible; the judge considers it contrary to fundamental rights
A pioneering ruling at the national level has declared void the dismissal of a worker from a supermarket in Puerto Lumbreras, which occurred the day after she became ill with Covid. The company took less than a day to expel her from the workforce, more specifically at 20 hours and 51 minutes – through a mobile message – since
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply