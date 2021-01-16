A pioneering sentence declares that the cessation of the activity was null and void and not inadmissible; the judge considers it contrary to fundamental rights Image of the Palace of Justice of Murcia. / Nacho García / aGM ALEXIA SALAS Saturday, 16 January 2021, 02:23



A pioneering ruling at the national level has declared void the dismissal of a worker from a supermarket in Puerto Lumbreras, which occurred the day after she became ill with Covid. The company took less than a day to expel her from the workforce, more specifically at 20 hours and 51 minutes – through a mobile message – since