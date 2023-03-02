After ignoring the police checkpoint, they ran away at high speed, ending up losing control and crashing into a wall: the tragic accident that took place during the night in Mazara del Vallo left one dead and two injured, one of which was a woman belt.

It happened around one in via Salemi: a Peugeot 407 carrying two Romanians and a Tunisian lost grip due to the high speed and the wet road and ended up against the boundary wall of a house at the intersection with the via della Pace, the road that leads to the municipal cemetery, near the Ajello hospital.

The vehicle overturned, a team of firefighters intervened to extract the people after cutting the metal sheets. A 30-year-old died instantly, the pregnant woman was transported by helicopter to Palermo. The other wounded man was transported to the Mazarese hospital and then transferred to Palermo.

The Prosecutor of Marsala investigates, in addition to the State Police, a patrol from the accident section of the Municipal Police also intervened and carried out the findings of the accident.