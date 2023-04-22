They ate at the restaurant, then when the bill came, they ran away as if nothing had happened, without paying anything. A waitress realized what was happening and chased the two customers, reaching them as they got into the car. However, the women, not happy, ran over the employee who was trying to stop them. The two, 42 and 47 years old, have now been identified and reported by the Carabinieri.

The curious episode took place in a restaurant in Sermoneta, in the province of Latina, last October. Now the police investigations have made it possible to discover that the car used by the two customers was stolen. Officers tracked down the car with a woman driving. Further investigations made it possible to identify the two women authors of the fact who, in an attempt to escape responsibility for what they committed, falsely reported the theft of the car.