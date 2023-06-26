A 32-year-old woman loses her life in Pesaroin the Marche region, due to two men who were fleeing a checkpoint. They hadn’t stopped and ran at high speed on the streets of the town in the Marche region. With their BMW they completely overwhelmed the poor woman, who immediately lost her life, as well as a fugitive. Three other people were injured in the accident that occurred on Sunday 25 June 2023.

A car did not stop athalt of the Carabinieri. The agents started chasing the BMW with two people on board, but they lost them. As they fled, they ran over another car coming in the opposite direction.

On board that vehicle there was a 32 year old female, who died practically instantly. The accident took place on Sunday 25 June 2023, in the afternoon, on the Montelabbatese road, in the center of the city of Pesaro.

He also lost his life in the collision BMW driver, a 27-year-old Macedonian man. Instead, the 32-year-old’s sister was injured, along with a friend who was traveling with them on the 500 L. The other Albanian boy aboard the BMW was also injured.

One of the two cars overturned in the crash and caught fire. There was nothing they could do for the two drivers of the cars involved. Instead, the people who were injured were transported by helicopter to the Ancona hospital.

32-year-old loses his life in Pesaro due to a car that didn’t stop when the Carabinieri stopped

Many mourn the disappearance of Martina Mazza, the young 32-year-old driving the Fiat 500L overwhelmed by the BMW driven, instead, by Sultan Ramadani, the 27-year-old of Macedonian origin residing in Sant’Angelo in Vado, in the province of Pesaro Urbino.

The hope is now that the wounded can soon recover. It won’t be easy, especially for Martina’s sister, who will also have to face the grave mourning.