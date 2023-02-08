The relatives of the victims carry papers issued by the local authorities that allow the corpses to cross without living relatives into Aleppo governorate through the Turkish border crossing of Cilvegozu, which has been closed to regular traffic since the start of the conflict in Syria 12 years ago.

On the other side of the border, some relatives will take the bodies for burial.

Hussein Ghandoura crouched in a truck and rested his cheek on one of five black bags containing the body of his 16-year-old son, Mohammed.

“I said goodbye to him before his last trip,” Ghandoura told Reuters on Wednesday.

More than 8,500 people died in Turkey as a result of Monday’s earthquakes. Among the victims were Syrians who had fled the conflict in their homeland since 2011. The earthquakes claimed the lives of 2,500 others in Syria.

The border between the two neighboring countries remains closed to most traffic and relief operations so far. However, the Turkish authorities allow the crossing of corpses whose relatives hold permits from Turkish hospitals to northern Syria.

family tragedy

Many Syrian families live in the quake-hit city of Antioch and in the small town of Qari Khan, some 50 kilometers from the border.

Today, Wednesday, Turkish rescue teams in Qary Khan removed the rubble of houses with the help of Syrians wearing gloves and searching for their relatives.

After recovering one body after another, Salah Al-Naasan (55 years old) found the bodies of his family.

The Syrian man cried while holding pictures of his family members, while rescuers brought him the body of his son’s wife, who is also pregnant, and then the bodies of his two grandchildren. His son is still missing.

Screaming with grief, Al-Nasan begged the rescuers to check if the fetus was still alive. Only a few paramedics can be seen.

A rescuer pulled back what was covering one of the young children, only to find a lifeless hand with a purple bruise and a pale face covered in dirt.

Zaher Kharbutli, 43, from the Syrian province of Idlib, still clings to some hope.

He stood in front of the apartment in which his two sisters and their children lived on the ground floor, counting again and again the number of floors that had become a pile of dust.

He said, “We fled to Turkey under the bombardment to protect our children, and now look how we have become. We are fleeing from death to death.”