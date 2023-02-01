Mexico.- Sergio Mayer lived an uncomfortable and embarrassing moment after being crowned as the King of the Mariachi, Well, when he was interpreting a famous theme the air went out.

During the event where the former member of the famous musical group, Garibaldireceived the title of King of Mariachi ran out of air when he was doing a pigeon from the popular song by Pedro Fernández, ‘El aventurero’.

It seems that the ex-husband of Barbara Mori suffers from some respiratory problem, because when he began to lack air, Mayer took out a inhaler from his pants pocket to get himself together.

The 56-year-old ex-politician lived the embarrassing event in front of a lot of people when he was on the stage of a theater, while he sang the hit song.

However, before beginning to interpret the song, he made a joke that left many thinking, because the artist jokingly said that he does not sing and that is why he had been expelled from Garibaldi.

“Shall we have a (song)? But don’t leave me alone because, let’s see, I want to clarify, they kicked me out of Garibaldi because they didn’t sing, I don’t want them to kick me out of the theater today,” the singer joked.

Despite the fact that everything had started off wonderfully, when the famous man began to sing a fast part of the track, the air escaped him, so he could not finish that part of the song, which is why he took out his inhaler.

“I like the tall ones and the short ones, the skinny ones, the fat ones and the little ones. Single and widowed and divorced. I love the flats, with a pretty face”, is the stanza where the also actor had to interrupt himself.

After the images of the singer spending that moment that will remain reflected in his career began to circulate, users on social networks began to fill him with criticism and they began to question her talent as a singer.

“The new king of falsetto, as falsetto as his person”, “Pena ajena”, “Pa pure shame”, “What a shame for the mariachis, how did they allow this?”, “That man denigrates the mariachis”, “That song is very airy. Not everyone sings it ”, are some of the most prominent comments in the publication.