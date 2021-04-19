Bomb in England. Tottenham announced on Monday that their Portuguese coach José Mourinho and his entire coaching staff were “relieved of their duties”, seventeen months after having arrived at the ‘Spurs’ to replace the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, today in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

Tottenham, leaders of the Premier League in mid-December, suffered a significant drop in performance and now occupy seventh place, five points behind the qualifying places for the next Champions League.

Mou was also being criticized for his team’s play, which stars the Englishman Harry Kane and the Korean Son Heung-Min and where the Argentines Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso usually play. The last game that the Portuguese led was 2-2 against Everton, last Friday, for date 32 of the Premier League.

“José is a true professional who demonstrated tremendous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and I am sorry that things did not work out as we both planned. He will always be welcome here and we want to thank him and his coaching staff their contribution, “says Daniel Levy, CEO of Tottenham in a passage from the official statement released this Monday by the London club.

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS – Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021

The announcement occurs within hours of the English club announcing its participation in the controversial European Super League, a competition created by 12 top teams from the Old Continent that aims to unseat the Champions League.

Mou, 58 years old. He had arrived in November 2019 and had a contract until June 2023. Along with him will leave the club all the members of his technical staff made up of Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra.

Ryan Mason, 29, who played two seasons for Tottenham between 2016 and 2018, will take over the Tottenham squad on an interim basis.

“Ryan Mason will join first team training today and new information will be offered in due course,” the official statement reads.

