A man 55-year-old decided to take his own life after being fired from his job for almost 30 years. All because of an alleged mistake and a very severe measure that he was trying to challenge.

Meter

Here’s what happened.

Man loses job, takes his own life

After almost 30 years old working in the same place, a man 55 year old decided to take his own life because he was fired in a sudden and, according to him, unjustified manner. The man worked at a supermarket operating in the large-scale distribution sector, the Meter.

Paul Michielotto

Apparently the management had decided to fire the employee because the man had committed a mistake which ultimately resulted in damages of approximately 280 euros to the company. This shortfall would arise from the fact that the employee had not paid some shipping costs to customers, negatively impacting the company’s balance sheet.

This would be the reason why the company would have opted for the dismissal, which took place through written communication after a notice sent some time before. The employee had however decided to contact the Cgilbut he was waiting for the appointment that would allow him to protect his rights.

No revenge for Paolo: the final choice is the most dramatic

The employee, whose name was Paul Michielottohad obtained the opportunity to assert his rights, but unfortunately the company has always opposed any kind of negotiation. Precisely for this reason, tired by the whole context and most likely disappointed by the lack of recognition towards him, Paolo has decided to take his leave life.

Archive photo

Everyone remembered him with affectionreiterating how much work was fundamental for him. A colleague also remembered him, describing him as a friendly and cheerful person, but who hid a great deal of fragilityHave a good trip Paolo!