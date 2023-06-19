The brief stage of Diego Cocca as coach of the Mexican team It ended This Monday, June 19. The Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) shared a statement informing that the Argentine strategist will not continue leading the Tri
In the document, the FMF reported that in addition to Cocca and his coaching staff, Rodrigo Ares de Parga is also left out of the organization chart. The federation wished them both luck in their future endeavors and thanked them for their work.
Who will be the interim coach of the Mexico team after the dismissal of Diego Cocca?
In the brief statement, the FMF indicated that the Mexican coach Jaime Lozano will be in charge of directing Mexico in the Gold Cup 2023. ‘Jimmy’ has experience in the minor categories of the Aztec team and won the bronze medal with the U23 team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
According to various reports, Lozano was one of the options that the federation took into account after the departure of Gerardo Martino, however, the owners’ committee ended up opting for Diego Cocca’s project.
Mexico will debut in the Gold Cup next Sunday, June 25, so the players and the coaching staff will have to change their minds quickly to face the highest competition in Concacaf.
How many games did Diego Cocca coach in the Mexican team?
Diego Cocca’s is probably the worst process for a coach in charge of El Tri. The Argentine strategist only led seven games. In this journey he added three victories, three draws and a single defeat.
|
Tournament
|
Result
|
Concacaf Nations League
|
Suriname 0-2 Mexico
|
Concacaf Nations League
|
Mexico 2-2 Jamaica
|
Friendly
|
United States 1-1 Mexico
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 2-0 Guatemala
|
Friendly
|
Mexico 2-2 Cameroon
|
Concacaf Nations League
|
United States 3-0 Mexico
|
Concacaf Nations League
|
Mexico 1-0 Panama
The defeat was against the United States, the Tri’s greatest sports rival, in the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League. Losing to the Stars and Stripes box was a hard blow for Cocca’s management.
In addition to the results, there were other elements that played against the South American coach, such as his style of play, which gave continuity to Gerardo Martino’s base, and his proximity to a promoter.
With this movement, it seems that Grupo Orlegui, which proposed and supported Cocca’s project, will lose power in the Mexican National Team.
