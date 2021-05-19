The bleeding does not stop, since the scandal broke out over the withdrawal of $ 11.4 million in bags with money from Public TV. This time it was Julio Postiglioni’s turn, right hand of Rosario Lufrano, who left his position as director of Legal Affairs of Radio y Televisión Argentina (RTA), the company that manages Public TV and National Radio.

Its about tenth official to leave his post in the public media in the last two months. Those who appreciate Lufrano say that Postiglioni left because “the official considered that his stage was already completed”; while the critical sectors assure that they fired him and, with this decision, the president of RTA was left in an isolated position within the state company, since “all the areas that she managed were intervened and her officials displaced by a decision of the Government national”.

Postiglioni was one of the people of maximum confidence with which Lufrano disembarked on Public TV, when she was appointed by Alberto Fernández as president of RTA.

That official was the one who blocked the landing of Emilio Lafferriere as director for the opposition in RTA, with an opinion contrary to his appointment, despite the fact that he had been elected in May of last year by unanimous vote of the Bicameral Commission of the Audiovisual Commission of Congress of the Nation. That political move allowed Lufrano avoid the controls of the macrista opposition within the state-owned company for more than a year.

Eliseo Álvarez, Rosario Lufrano and Leonardo Flores, during the failed inauguration of Flores as executive director of Public TV. He lasted only a week in his position. Photo RTA.

The other person of extreme confidence of the president of RTA is Carlos Asnaghi, a mysterious off-road advisor to the current management, who shares his office with the manager of Sports of Public TV, but does not receive a state salary. Is that as Asnaghi collected a voluntary withdrawal in 2018 from Public TV, current regulations establish that he is prohibited from exercising any other state position until 2023, so for more than a year that It appears in the channel template, but it works for free for the current management.

“Lufrano rearmed her entire cabinet due to the irregularities that were committed with the illegal withdrawal of cash. It was a serious mistake, so she needed to change her entire team,” they told Clarion sources that appreciate the owner of the public media company.

Postiglioni’s replacement is Orlando Pulvirenti, that he worked as the national director of RENCAP in the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, until September of last year, where he remained as an advisor; and previously he had been manager of Legal Affairs of INCAA, between 2010 and 2015, a position similar to the one he will have now with the current management in RTA.

Postiglioni was the 10th official to leave his post since he broke out the scandal over the withdrawal of $ 11.4 million in cash bags, which were supposedly to pay the miniseries suppliers Belgrano’s forbidden loves.

During the last two months Two executive directors of Public TV have already resigned: Eliseo Alvarez, who suffered pressure spikes when the bag scandal broke out; and Leo Flores, who lasted only one week in office due to ideological pressures from ultra-Christian sectors and had to return to his previous position, as artistic manager of the channel.

They also fired Guillermo Siaira and Diego Pascual, directors of Administration and Finance and Personnel, who were aligned with the presidential adviser Pepe Albistur; and the Production Manager, Ernesto Molinero. All three had contracts with Public TV and submitted their resignations, at Lufrano’s request.

Later, Alejandro de la Torre, deputy director of Administration and Finance, was prohibited from entering the canal; Ariel Berliner, Production Assistant Manager; and Andrea Mendes Guimaraes, head of Accounting for Public TV, who have permanent staff positions, so the authorities preferred wait for the administrative proceedings to finish to throw them out.

And at the beginning of May, the General Syndicate of the Nation (SIGEN) fired the “militant auditor” of Public TV, Rolando Oreiro, based on a journalistic investigation by Clarion. It is that the auditor was supposed to investigate the illegal withdrawal of the $ 11.4 million, but had been designated irregularly in early 2020, since he had falsified his affidavit, omitting that he had taken a voluntary withdrawal for $ 2,738,469 as auditor of the INCAA in 2018, which finished collecting a few months before assuming RTA.

Oreiro’s was a situation similar to the one that currently exists with Asnaghi, in ethical and moral terms, since he cannot return to work in the place from which he took a voluntary retirement; although the current management preferred to give a designation as advisor “ad honorem” to Lufrano’s henchman, who works with his own office and they say it works for free for more than a year on the channel.

