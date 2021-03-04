The firm Unión Agrícola de Avellaneda, Coop. Ltda., Kept the first batch of Girasol. The signature was made of the 2020/21 scoop from the Los Juríes town, in Santiago del Estero, in charge of Agroproducciones Torresi SRL The final price of the auction was 62,000 pesos per ton.

The auction, promoted by the Chaco, Santa Fe, Rosario and the Entre Ríos Cereal Exchange; Together with the Cereals Arbitration Chambers of Santa Fe, Entre Ríos, Rosario and ASAGIR, it had its virtual edition with the Cereals Exchange and the Entre Ríos Cereals Arbitration Chamber as hosts.

The president of the Entre Ríos Cereal Exchange, Diego Maier, was in charge of the welcoming remarks in which he included a review of the history of the crop and commercial progress in the country. “This federal crop is very important because of what it generates in the regional economy and the multiplication of wealth. We have the opportunity to be the main players in this product, and for this reason we need national policies to facilitate it ”- he said.

“We want to reward the winner of this contest and give recognition to the efforts of those who participate in the productive chain of our country. The fact that the producer is from the south of the province of Santa Fe, the lot planted has been made in the province of Santiago del Estero, that the corridor is from the city of Rosario, the buyer is an important industrialist in the area, the quality analysis by the Rosario Cereal Arbitration Chamber and that we carry out this auction from Entre Ríos, shows the territorial integration that this value chain has ”highlighted the president of the Entre Ríos Cereal Arbitration Chamber, José Corva.

This meeting was accompanied by the Minister of Production, Tourism and Economic Development of Entre Ríos, Juan José Bahillo, who referred to the context of production work in a pandemic and the productive expectations of the region. In relation to cultivation, he stressed the importance of developing improvements in the planted areas and promoting their development. In addition, he highlighted optimistic expectations regarding crop genetics and soil improvements.

For his part, the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Nation, Luis Basterra, highlighted: “The pandemic has shown us that we were able to sustain the domestic supply and, at the same time, continue to open new markets and increase imports. This year, we have the challenge of continuing to work, making an effort to overcome difficulties and to generate more work and development in every corner of the country. “

One of the objectives of the auction of the first batch of sunflower is to accompany the growth that the crop has been experiencing in the country, to disseminate commercial and market aspects, and to promote and drive improvements in the development of the product’s value chain.

About the winning lot

The batch arrived at its destination on December 31, 2020, from “Campo San Jorge”, near the town of Los Juríes (Santiago del Estero). The reception took place at the oil plant of the company BUNGE ARGENTINA SA Complejo Industrial San Jerónimo Sud, in the town of San Jerónimo Sud, (Santa Fe)

. The analysis of the unloaded merchandise was carried out by the Cereal Arbitration Chamber of the Rosario Civil Association Stock Exchange, in order to guarantee compliance with the requirements of the Contest. The brokerage house in charge of the operation was the firm Puertos SRL

280 hectares were planted on July 26, 2020 and harvested on December 30 of the same year.

The difference between the final auction price and the slate price, to two educational institutions: Rural Training Center “Los Nogales” in Arequito (Santa Fe) and the Agrotechnical College “Nuestra Señora del Valle” in Los Juríes (Santiago del Estero ).