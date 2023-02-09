Do you know why the artist paired with Dimartino chose the particular stage name Colapesce? Behind it is an ancient Sicilian legend

The second evening of the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival has ended. In first place, in the second provisional ranking, there are the Colapesce Dimartino with the song “Splash”.

A performance that was greatly appreciated by the public. The two artists had already made themselves known on the Ariston stage in 2021, with their song Very light music. Song that after the Sanremo Festival has become a real catchphrase.

Everyone’s attention immediately focused on the particular stage name Colapesce. But do you know that behind the choice of the artist there is one hidden old legend? Let’s get to know better Antonio Di Martino and Lorenzo Urciullothe two artists who entertained the Italian public last night.

Colapesce was born in Solarino, in the province of Syracuse in 1983 and approached the world of music from an early age. His dream was to become a marine engineer, but his plans did not go as he had imagined. After attempting the field of journalism, Lorenzo Urciullo found himself with the guitar in hand. But why did you choose this name?

The Italian singer-songwriter was inspired by an ancient Sicilian legend. Colapesce represents a fish man who holds the weight of his island on his shoulders, saving it from the depths of the Mediterranean.

The legend tells of a young son of fishermen, called Nicola and known as Cola, who loved the sea and above all to dive into the waters in search of marine animals. Everyone considered him crazy, even his family didn’t understand his need to seek out and rescue sea creatures. The mother cursed him, turning him into a fish.

The inhabitants tell that in the end King Roger sent him to take the place of one of the 3 columns that hold up Sicily. Colapesce today is the symbol of the island. The man who he supports her and saves her from the abyss.

Dimartino, on the other hand, was born in Palermo in 1982. He approached the world of music in 1998, when he joined the band Famelika. In the 2019 has started collaborating with the one who today is his friend and colleague Colapesce.

The Colapesce Dimartino ranked at first place in the second provisional ranking of the Sanremo Festival 2023.