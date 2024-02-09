It is quite common that when independent games come out, their developers add extra content so that the excitement for these software remains valid, and we have seen that with Cuphead, Shovel Knight and even recently with Dave The Diver. However, there must come a point where they give their respective ending, and that same thing is happening with neither more nor less than Dead Cellsa roguelike that will no longer have expansions and additional content for gameplay.

Through a new statement on the networks, Evil Empirethe creators of this franchise mention that after 4 DLC and 18 updates they no longer have anything more to offer in this game, thanking the fans, well let's not forget that a striking version was even launched in collaboration with Castlevania. However, they are not sad about this part, since they will continue to make minimal patches in case possible errors are detected that must be fixed as soon as possible.

After 5 years of service, we're hanging up the Dead Cells coat. We're extremely proud of our work on countless updates & DLC, but now it's time for something shiny and new, or maybe more than one thing 😏 More on that very soon…

Read our full statement below👇 #deadcells https://t.co/CqbNvNXGu1 pic.twitter.com/RAz8OL1SCC — Evil Empire (@Studio_Evil) February 9, 2024

After their message, they clarify that this is a golden opportunity for the team behind the game to get to work on other projects that they have already had in the pipeline for a long time, so they invite us to stay tuned in the following months and see what they have prepared for the coming years.

Here is a description of the game:

Dead Cells is an indie video game developed by Motion Twin and released in 2018. It is an action-platform game with rogue-lite and metroidvania elements. The game's story is quite minimalist and takes place in a dark and twisted fantasy world. Players take on the role of a headless creature called “The Prisoner,” who has been resurrected in a mysterious dungeon. Players must explore the game world, overcome obstacles, defeat enemies, and collect resources to upgrade their character. The game focuses on non-linear exploration of procedurally generated levels, meaning that each run through the game will be unique.

Remember that it is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Editor's note: There will always be an end to all of these games, so it will be great to remember how good it has gotten over the years with the different DLC. I'm very interested in trying the collaboration with Castlevania, so we'll have to give it a chance.