With or without a pandemic, Bartolomé Pérez Casas Street has been a classic in the last decade when it comes to neighborhood complaints about noise. In an acoustic protection zone, this route follows a special regime of restrictions that does not affect other protected areas and despite the fact that, according to the hoteliers in the area, “the situation has changed a lot since the peaks of 2012”, when “the nightclubs in this street-hall generated a riot ”, acknowledges María Luna, owner of ‘The Black Crow’.

Last Saturday night, the Local Police sanctioned three stores on this street again, this time for non-compliance with the terrace hours. Some hoteliers then showed their disbelief, since, as they say, “we were within the limits set by the municipal ordinance regulating the occupation of public roads with terraces, corrected even by the declaration of special acoustic protection zones.” This regulation establishes that, in protected areas, the general schedule is reduced by half an hour, which from April to September allows tables and chairs to be kept in the street until 1 a.m., Monday to Thursday, and until 1.30 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of holidays. “This has happened to us more than once and we do not understand why, since we can not find what regulations apply to us,” they point out from a place in the aforementioned street.

However, the very Delimitation of Special Acoustic Protection Zones (ZPAE) in Murcia Center indicates that everything established in this text is articulated “without prejudice to the Agreements that the Governing Board adopted prior to this Zonal Plan, that will maintain its validity ». And, precisely in relation to this point and with respect to what was used by the hoteliers of Pérez Casas, municipal sources recall that there is an agreement of June 30, 2015 that reduced the hours of the twelve authorized terraces at this point. In this way, the withdrawal time for them is set at 11:30 p.m., from Monday to Thursday and Sundays, and the rest of the days and the eve of holidays are taken at midnight, with an extra half hour in the so-called summer time. It is a measure that, however, was described as precautionary at the time and that is still in force today, something that has been able to mislead hoteliers, even more so with the succession of restrictions that the pandemic has brought.

All of this does not prevent the owners of the Pérez Casas establishments from feeling “persecuted.” “We do not understand why we have more limitations than other sensitive points, especially when measurements show that discomfort has decreased, when we have not been allowed to expand terraces and when bars with loud music are closed; however, they continue to denounce us repeatedly for anything, “concludes María Luna.