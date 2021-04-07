The work was put out to tender fifteen years ago. It was never finished and according to justice, it had cost overruns of 300% when it was awarded to Lázaro Báez. They are 71 kilometers that connect the provinces of Chubut and Santa Cruz, a path that communicates strategic economic points in the area and that became a road hazard. With the trace unfinished, a federal judge from Caleta Olivia fined 50,000 pesos a day to National Highway for not reporting the status of the work and not carrying out maintenance tasks. In addition, a monthly fine of 50,000 to 100,000 pesos was applied. The agency appealed those punishments, which have been suspended for now.

The Route 3 motorway between Comodoro Rivadavia and Caleta Olivia is a 71 km project that includes the bypass to the latter city and according to an official report from the previous administration “would solve the serious problem of road safety and congestion they suffer more than 7,000 carriers and travelers from all over Patagonia“.

The government of Alberto Fernández has the work under evaluation and with a hindrance that is not minor: it is prosecuted, because it is one of the 51 tenders that Lázaro Báez acquired for which Cristina Kirchner was brought to trial, accused of favoring businessman K .

Unofficial calculations indicate that the cost of the complete work could exceed 7,000 million pesos (when it was tendered fifteen years ago for more than 670 million), after a 60% increase in the construction cost index. In National Highway they do not risk figures yet, since they are awaiting a judicial resolution.

But to that scenario another problem was added. The federal judge of Caleta Olivia, Marta Yañez, fined the national body for failing to comply with various aspects related to the unfinished work.

It all started in 2018, when the lawyer Ismael Machuca filed a preventive action for damages against National Highway for the precarious state of Route 3 in the section that connects Comodoro Rivadavia with Caleta Olivia. As explained to Clarion, the measure started it so that the road is maintained and repaired.

The judge demanded that the National Highway report on the status of the route, as well as maintenance and repair tasks. “The National Directorate of Roads can hardly pretend to justify its non-observance by alleging the subscription and renewal of different inter-administrative agreements with the General Administration of Roads of the Province of Santa Cruz, since that circumstance does noto relieves it of the duties of conserving and improving the trunk system of national roads“said the magistrate.

On the other hand, Judge Yañez held that the new inter-administrative agreement referred to by National Highway “would not even be signed. And previous agreements had been limited to assigning lump sums for conservation and maintenance tasks of various existing national routes in the Province of Santa Cruz, but without setting deadlines, goals, or compliance monitoring mechanisms, as well as not highlighting the emergency and urgency of a primary attention to the road segment that concerns us here “.

Given the repeated breaches of the national body, Judge Yañez applied a fine of fifty thousand pesos to the National Highway “for having failed to comply with the judicial mandate to report monthly on the progress of the projects and works.” being able to “be increased to one hundred thousand pesos per month, in the event of a total, partial or late repetition of said omission “.

The justice also applied a daily fine of fifty thousand pesos a day “until it proves compliance with the indicated benefits”, and thirdly the resolution indicates a daily fine against National Highway of ten thousand pesos “until it proves compliance with the indicated “.

Before Clarín’s query, the National Highway Department -which depends on Minister Gabriel Katopodis- explained that the fines applied were appealed, and how said appeal was granted until the higher instance is issued in this regard. “payment is suspended”.

From National Highway they indicated that in mid-March “the patching work began in charge of the Provincial Highway (through an inter-administrative agreement with the National Highway) and with the supervision of the National Highway. These tasks were already scheduled to take place before the winter closure begins. “

