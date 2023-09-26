Yolanda Sánchez Figueroa, mayor of Michoacán, disappeared last Saturday after being ‘lifted up’ by armed men in Plaza Andares in Zapopan, Jalisco

“We are very pleased to inform that the municipal president of Cotija, Yolanda Sánchez, He is alive and is already in the company of the authorities in Michoacan”, he wrote on social networks.

The kidnapping of Mayor Yolanda Sánchez Figueroa

According to investigations, they were armed subjects who allegedly took the Michoacan municipal president away, while she was in the company of two women leaving Plaza Andares. See also There are 28 dead found in graves by the national brigade in Jalisco

“The events occurred yesterday afternoon at approximately 6:55 p.m., at the intersection of Patria Avenue and Gabrielle D’Annunzio Street,” the prosecutor’s office explained in a press release.

The municipal president was traveling in Jaliscoand his deprivation of liberty It happened when he was supposedly returning to his hotel.

According to the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office (FE) the mayor He was about to board a rental service vehicle on Bulevar Paseo Andares street in the Jardines de La Patria neighborhood.

However, she and the two women accompanying her were intercepted by “armed subjects who apparently took her deprived of liberty“, said the Prosecutor’s Office.