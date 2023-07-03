Last Sunday morning, social networks were flooded with the shocking news of the terrible discovery of several bags that contained macabre human remains next to the iconic tourist lyrics welcoming you to the beautiful city of Pachuca, Gentleman.

This chilling discovery that occurred on July 2 was accompanied by a disturbing and alleged drug message that it would have been left by a local criminal group, whose identity is still kept secret. Fortunately, however, the authorities managed to capture those responsible for this horrendous act in a matter of hours.

They stop 4

According to information provided by the state Public Security Secretariat, four people suspected of being linked to the abandonment of the human remains were detained at the La Paz road distributor, at the road intersection of Everardo Márquez boulevard with Colosio, in the direction of downtown from the city.

According to local press reports, the officers became aware of this terrifying event thanks to the monitoring of video surveillance cameras, which captured the presence of several individuals placing black bags and suitcases, as well as spreading a blanket on the ground.

Approaching, the officers confirmed the contents of the bags and suitcases: human remains. They immediately established a cordoned off perimeter and alerted the state Attorney General’s Office.

Simultaneously, the authorities implemented an operation to find those responsible for the atrocious act, and shortly after their capture was reported on G. Bonfil Boulevard, when they were trying to escape aboard a vehicle. According to the first reports, the individuals, realizing that they were being followed by the police, tried to flee on foot, but were eventually arrested.

So far, the State Public Security Secretariat has not issued any official statement on this incident that has shocked the community.

June, the bloodiest month of 2023

According to the report issued by the Secretariat for Citizen Security and Protection (SSPC), the month of June became the most violent period of the year so far, registering a total of 2,303 murders throughout the country.

According to said report, 77 intentional homicides were committed daily, thus exceeding the figures for the month of May. These statistics are based on data collected by Mexico’s state prosecutors. See also Tigres with two important absences against Pachuca

According to the SSPC, the number of 77 daily murders is dangerously close to the figures reached in October 2022, when 80 daily homicides were recorded. It should be noted that Sunday, June 11, was the most violent day of the month, with an alarming record of 105 victims for this crime.

The state of Guanajuato, governed by the PAN member Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, reached the number of 307 murders, the highest since October 2022. In May, 262 homicides were registered, while in June this figure exceeded 300, which represents an increase of 17%. In this entity, an average of 10 murders were committed per day, as a result of the fight between organized crime groups.

The entities with the highest number of murders during June 2023 in Mexico were: Guanajuato with 307, State of Mexico with 201, Baja California with 160, Jalisco with 156, Michoacán with 136, Chihuahua with 135, Nuevo León with 112, Sonora with 106, Guerrero with 102, Zacatecas with 81, Morelos with 76, Veracruz with 75, Mexico City with 72 and Tamaulipas with 56.