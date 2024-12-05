Even without knowing who was responsible for the murder of the director of UnitedHealthcare, more details of the tragic event are beginning to come to light.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and examining clues the gunman may have left behind while fleeing the shooting scene.

The words “delay” and “depose” were found on a live bullet and a bullet casing linked to the shooter who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday, law enforcement sources told CNN on Thursday. .

Police sources told CNN that “depose” was written on the casing of a projectile fired at the victim. In the casing of a projectile fired when the shooter appeared to be unjamming the bullet was written “delay” (delay).

Police are investigating whether the words found indicate a motive, pointing to a popular phrase in the insurance industry: “Delay, deny, defend.”

Unidentified

Investigators have not yet identified any suspects and are still searching for a motive, the New York City Police Department said during a news conference Wednesday morning. Since then they have not provided information in this regard.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters.

Thompson, the chief executive of UnitedHealth’s insurance unit, was shot in the back Wednesday morning in what police described as a targeted attack by a masked assailant lying in wait. The attack occurred just before the company’s annual investor conference at the Hilton on Sixth Avenue. The words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” were etched on the shell casings found at the scene, police sources told ABC and the New York Post. Reuters has not independently verified that information. The words reflect the title of a book critical of the insurance industry published in 2010 titled “Delay Deny Defend.”