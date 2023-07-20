Shocking images have begun to circulate on social networks, where they claim to have found witchcraft against Wendy Guevaraparticipant of The House of the Famous Mexicounleashing all kinds of reactions.

The Twitter account ‘La comadrita’, focused on entertainment news, shared a couple of images of supposed witchcraft towards Wendy with your photograph, full name, date of birth, death and even personal items.

According to the account, a bad job was found for the influencer with real hair and her underwear, as well as a cross with her full name, her date of birth and even her date of death. So far they have not given details of how, where and when these artifacts were found.

They find WITCHCRAFT against Wendy Guevara and accuse one of her friends

Internet users have put forward their theories and argue that it was one of her closest friends, because they managed to get her hair and even her underwear. She also accuses fans of other members of La Casa de los Famosos México.

It should be noted that so far they have not given more details about it. Wendy Guevara’s family has not yet ruled on what happened.

