The African malaria mosquito, Anopheles gambiae, is a bloodthirsty threat to global health, and it has surprisingly discriminating taste. It prefers to feed on humans than other animals, is more attracted to some people than others, and seems to have a predilection for feet.

“Despite being very tiny, the African malaria mosquito has a very powerful sense of smell,” said Conor McMeniman, a vector biologist at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. “And it can also be quite selective.”

Scientists have spent decades trying to decipher the chemistry of mosquito attraction, working to identify what odors attract them and why some people are mosquito magnets. Several researchers have released the insects into small laboratory wind tunnels filled with used socks or sweat-coated glass beads.

But McMeniman wanted to better replicate the way the mosquito selects its targets in the real world. He and his colleagues built a 400-square-metre “flight cage” at the Macha Research Trust, a health research institute in southern Zambia, and conducted an elaborate experiment “in which we pitted multiple sources of human smell” to see what mosquitoes like best, McMeniman said. The results were published in May in the journal Current Biology.

Although the research is in its early stages, the scientists hope their findings could lead to better mosquito lures and repellants and, ultimately, new strategies to combat malaria.

Anopheles gambiae is “the night owl of the mosquito world,” McMeniman said, so the experiments began at 8 p.m., when a researcher entered the flight cage with a container of 200 hungry mosquitoes, released the bugs and came out quickly. (The mosquitoes were bred in the laboratory and did not carry the parasites that cause malaria.)

At 10:00 p.m., six volunteers entered individual canvas tents around the perimeter of the cage. The volunteers, who were wearing surgical scrubs, refrained from using scented personal products and from eating onions or other pungent-smelling foods. Then they fell asleep. As they did, a low-velocity fan blew their scents through a flexible aluminum tube sewn to the foot of each tent.

The odors traveled through the tubes to the flight cage, about 15 meters away. Each tube discharged its scents onto a small aluminum plate, heated to the temperature of human skin. Infrared cameras recorded the mosquitoes landing on each plate, “a good sign that they’re ready to bite,” McMeniman said. The researchers counted the number of landings on each plate.

While the volunteers slept, the scientists collected air samples from each tent. They were later analyzed in the laboratory to determine the “smell signature” of each person.

The scientists tested the same six volunteers for six nights. They found that mosquitoes were more attracted to a participant who emitted high levels of carboxylic acids, which are produced by skin microbes, and sebum, an oily residue secreted by glands in the skin. The least attractive to mosquitoes volunteer gave off low levels of carboxylic acids and plenty of eucalyptol, a plant-derived compound that is common in a variety of foods and is known to repel mosquitoes.

The researchers hope to expand their pool of volunteers in Zambia to carry out further experiments. They are also interested in building similar experimental arenas on other continents, to test the preferences of local mosquito species.

By: EMILY ANTHES