Two men were found lifeless inside a residence balderrama colony and according to the first investigations it would have been drug overdose in Hermosillo, Sonora.

The events occurred inside a house located at the intersection of Juan José Aguirre and Arizona streets, in the aforementioned neighborhood located north of the city.

It was also noted that one of the victims had been wanted by his relatives since last Friday.

elements of the Municipal Policely of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC)) came as first responders, who verified that the men no longer had vital signs.