Calera, Zacatecas.- two lifeless bodies were found this Tuesday morning in the municipalities of Pinos and Calera, Zacatecas.

As it was revealed, both showed signs of torture, gunshot wounds and one had a drug message.

the first body was located in the community of La VictoriaOf the municipality of Pine treesaround 08:00 hours.

Passers-by warned that a lifeless body was found so that They alerted the authorities.

Police elements from various corporations arrived at the scene who confirmed the discovery of a lifeless young man and next to him there was a message from a criminal group.

We recommend you read:

After that, they cordoned off the area and left it at the disposal of the Investigative Police (PDI) and the General Directorate of Expert Services (DGSP).

Almost simultaneously it was reported andthe discovery of another corpse in a dirt road in the town lollipopsOf the municipality of calera.

It was reported that the man had traces of torture and was found by people passing through the place.

Experts also attended the place and took the body as unidentified to the General Directorate of Expert Services (DGSP).

(With information from NTR Zacatecas)