Two lifeless bodies They were located on a property in Rancho El Aguaje in San Luis Potosí; They allegedly showed signs of torture and had been dead for several hours.

The events were recorded on the afternoon of this Friday February 16, on a vacant lot, on Lirio and Magnolia streets of the El Aguaje ranch, belonging to the municipality of San Luis Potosí.

According to local media, authorities went to the area after a report of two dead people. Upon arrival they confirmed the macabre discovery, confirming that the two bodies showed signs of torture.

Apparently one of the victims was in an advanced state of decomposition, in addition to allegedly having signs of having been eaten by animals. For its part, the second body also showed signs of decomposition, but to a lesser extent.

Police elements cordoned off the area, waiting for police officers. Ministerial Police and experts of the State Attorney General's Office (FGE), who took charge of the first investigations.

Likewise, the bodies were lifted to be transferred to the Legal Medical Service (Semele) where the legal autopsy will be performed to allow their identification.

However, it was revealed that the presence of animals caused the scene to become complicated, because they began to devour one of the bodies.

So far, the FGE has not released more information in this regard nor has information been provided regarding the identity of the victims.