Marseille, France.- A woman was arrested Thursday after the lifeless bodies of two babies were found in the freezer of her home in Bédoin, in southeastern France.

For this reason, the French justice system opened an investigation under the charge of murder, the local prosecutor’s office said this Friday.

The suspect was arrested in this town located at the foot of Mont Ventoux, where a famous stage of the Tour de France takes place.

The woman was still in police custody on Friday, Carpentras prosecutor Hélène Mourges said in a press conference.

The bodies of the babies -two newborns, according to the public ministry- were located thanks to a call from a man on Wednesday to the gendarmerie.

His relationship with the 41-year-old woman, mother of a family, is unknown at the moment, as well as personal data and identity.

The suspect underwent psychological and psychiatric examinations and autopsies will be carried out on the bodies of the newborns on Monday.

It will be after these tests that “the causes and consequences of death” can be determined, the prosecution said, without giving more details about the sex of the babies or about their ties to the detainee.

AFP