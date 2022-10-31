The bodies of two decapitated people appeared Monday hanging from a pedestrian bridge from the coastal town of emeralds (northwest), informed the police of Ecuador, which is being plagued by the criminality derived from the drug trafficking

Agents found “two bodies suspended on the bridge,” said a police report, adding that both “were decapitated.”

The pedestrian crossing is near an educational unit in the center of Esmeraldas, capital of the province of the same name that borders the troubled department Colombian from Nariño.

Last February, in Ecuador, the unusual discovery of two corpses handcuffed and suspended from a pedestrian bridge in the town of Durán (southwest) took place, evoking the Mexican cartel crime style.

Then there have been attacks with explosives in various parts of the country such as in the port of Guayaquil (in the southwest and close to Durán), where five people died in August, and car bomb explosions.

I remain firm in my candidacy for Mayor of Esmeraldas and I will not rest until my people are free from the past and postponement.

The ex-footballer’s house Frickson Erazo in Esmeraldas it has suffered two attacks in the last two weeks, leaving no victims. The former Ecuadorian national team player, who played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, is a candidate for the ruling party for the position of mayor of Esmeraldas in the sectional elections next February.

“I remain firm in the candidacy for Mayor of Esmeraldas and I will not rest until my people are free from the past and postponement,” Erazo said on Twitter last Thursday, a day after suffering the second attack.

bands of the drug trafficking, some of them linked to mexican cartels, They are waging a war for power in the prisons, where bloody massacres have left almost 400 prisoners dead since February 2021, and in the streets. The homicide rate, which in 2021 almost doubled to 14 per 100,000 inhabitants, grew to 18 between January and October 2022.

Located between Colombia and Peru, the world’s largest producers of cocaine, Ecuador went from being a drug transit country to an important distribution center to Europe and the United States.

In 2021, authorities seized a record 210 tons of drugs, the vast majority of them cocaine. So far this year, seizures total 160 tons.

AFP.

